Auto insurers are issuing $7 billion in coronavirus refunds. See if your company is on this list.
With highways and roads abandoned as motorists stay home during the COVID-19 health crisis, the nation’s biggest auto insurers are refunding policyholders more than $7 billion.

Fewer cars on the road typically means fewer accident claims, and according to Arity, a data and analytics firm owned by Allstate, the total number of miles driven nationwide since March 8 is down by more than half.

Here is a list of auto insurers, with details on what they are offering:

Farmers Insurance and its 21st Century Insurance also said their customers will receive a 25% reduction in April premiums.

Nationwide said it will offer a one-time premium refund of $50 for each each insured vehicle. Customers will receive a refund in the next 30 days to their most recent method of payment.

Travelers said it will give its auto insurance customers a 15% credit on their April and may premiums.

