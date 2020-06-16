Avon Theater seeking donations as it prepares to begin showing movies again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — After a coronavirus-induced break, the Avon Theater is scheduled to begin showing movies again later this month.

Its opening weekend lineup on June 26 includes “The Goonies,” “Trolls World Tour” and “Irresistable.”

But like many businesses, the shuttered doors have caused financial hardships and its operator is seeking help from its loyal fans and others through the creation of a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are looking to reopen on the 26th and the reality of that is it's going to cost so much money just to get reopen because so much stuff has been let go. We're closed and we had no income,” Skip Huston said. “It's not just a simple thing of opening the doors, popping the popcorn, starting the movies and say 'come on in,' you know?”

The goal of the GoFundMe campaign is $30,000, and will help with such things as unpaid rent, energy bills, film fees and maintenance.