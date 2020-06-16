Avon Theater seeking donations as it prepares to begin showing movies again

DECATUR — After a coronavirus-induced break, the Avon Theater is scheduled to begin showing movies again later this month.
Its opening weekend lineup on June 26 includes “The Goonies,” “Trolls World Tour” and “Irresistable.”
But like many businesses, the shuttered doors have caused financial hardships and its operator is seeking help from its loyal fans and others through the creation of a GoFundMe campaign.
“We are looking to reopen on the 26th and the reality of that is it's going to cost so much money just to get reopen because so much stuff has been let go. We're closed and we had no income,” Skip Huston said. “It's not just a simple thing of opening the doors, popping the popcorn, starting the movies and say 'come on in,' you know?”
The goal of the GoFundMe campaign is $30,000, and will help with such things as unpaid rent, energy bills, film fees and maintenance.
“It’s a little embarrassing, because we’ve been in business for 22 years,” Huston said. “We’ve beaten the odds and remained successful for 22 years and then we have to do this.”
Adding to the challenge are the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, namely limiting the capacity of the theaters to 25 percent. That, coupled with lower ticket prices and fewer screening dates at the outset, will limit the amount of cash coming in. Initial plans are to be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a wait-and-see approach to screenings during the week.
In an effort to keep some money coming in, the business has been offering curbside sales of its popcorn.
“Those were just to keep the juices flowing,” he said. “But it didn't make the kind of money to get the door back open.”
Huston is cautiously optimistic about the future and is prepared to do what needs to be done so that the Avon Theater remains “a survivor.”
“We keep hearing about this ‘new normal’ and that's something that's really come home to all of us,” he said. “It's nothing we can resist and ignore. It's come to live with us and we've got to live with it.”
Staff Writer Garrett Karsten contributed to this story.
