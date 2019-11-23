Ban on hotel toiletries is latest effort to curb plastic waste

Kaminsky said he also was persuaded by personal experience. "My time as a legislator in Albany requires me to stay many nights in hotels," he said. "During the day, I was hearing about a plastic crisis in our country." He estimated hotels in New York City alone use more than 27 million tiny plastic bottles a year, based on data from the InterContinental Hotels Group.

The World Bank reported that in 2016 about 242 million tons of plastic waste was produced worldwide, making up 12% of all municipal solid waste. Solid waste overall is expected to grow to 3.4 billion tons annually by 2050, the bank said.

After China, for decades the largest importer of used plastic, last year tightened its standards for what scraps it would accept, recycling has become harder and more cities and towns have reduced their programs.

"In light of what California has done and what we are doing, hotel chains see the handwriting on the wall," Kaminsky said. As for consumers, he dismissed the idea that they might suffer from "environment fatigue" with all the new anti-plastic regulations.

"The other way to look at it is that we have been polluting the waters and streams for decades and it's not getting better; we're using more and more single-use (plastics) every year. It will be a little disruptive, but we owe it to the planet to do this."