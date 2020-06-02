Bears have to cancel joint practices with the Broncos in Denver leading up to their 2nd preseason game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bears have to cancel their plans to travel to Denver early for a series of joint practices with the Broncos in August.

The teams had agreed to hold crossover practices the week before their Aug. 22 preseason game. But new restrictions will prohibit all joint practices this summer as the NFL continues to manage and monitor developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

According to league sources, the NFL and the players union agreed to do away with joint practices this year as a way of mitigating additional exposure risks and reducing contact between players on different teams.

The league also ordered all teams to hold training camp at their home facilities this summer, a change that won’t affect the Bears after they ended their relationship with Olivet Nazarene University in January. The Bears had held camp in Bourbonnais since 2002 but already planned to host camp in Lake Forest at the expanded and upgraded Halas Hall complex.

In discussing that move, general manager Ryan Pace emphasized the amenities at Halas Hall as the major plus for player recovery and preparation.