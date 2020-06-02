Bears have to cancel joint practices with the Broncos in Denver leading up to their 2nd preseason game

The Bears have to cancel their plans to travel to Denver early for a series of joint practices with the Broncos in August.
The teams had agreed to hold crossover practices the week before their Aug. 22 preseason game. But new restrictions will prohibit all joint practices this summer as the NFL continues to manage and monitor developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
According to league sources, the NFL and the players union agreed to do away with joint practices this year as a way of mitigating additional exposure risks and reducing contact between players on different teams.
The league also ordered all teams to hold training camp at their home facilities this summer, a change that won’t affect the Bears after they ended their relationship with Olivet Nazarene University in January. The Bears had held camp in Bourbonnais since 2002 but already planned to host camp in Lake Forest at the expanded and upgraded Halas Hall complex.
In discussing that move, general manager Ryan Pace emphasized the amenities at Halas Hall as the major plus for player recovery and preparation.
Pace had been looking forward, however, to the practices with the Broncos. The Bears practiced with the Broncos in Denver in 2018 and did crossover work with the Patriots in 2016 and the Colts in 2015. Pace has long been a proponent of joint practices.
“That’s valuable for us when we do that,” he said at the scouting combine in February. “Just getting that live action with another team is important. … First of all, it’s a controlled environment against another team, it breaks up the monotony of camp and it allows us to evaluate another roster too. But the biggest thing is you’re able to have physical practices but a little more controlled than a preseason game would be.”
This latest cancellation will require yet another adjustment in an offseason full of them. As of now, the Bears still expect to travel to Denver for their second preseason game. The league is hopeful the full schedule of preseason games will go forward without a hitch, leading into a regular season that begins for the Bears on Sept. 13 against the Lions at Ford Field.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.