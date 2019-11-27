Black Friday shopping scams? Tips to avoid rip-offs, and still get the best price

Precautions you can take

We asked C+R Research, a Chicago-based market research firm which surveyed 2,000 consumers affected by package theft, about precautions shoppers can take for holiday season deliveries:

Stay home for delivery or send packages to work

Shopping at stores as opposed to online

In-store pick-up

Requiring signature for delivery

Installing a home security camera or doorbell cam

Asking delivery drivers to hide packages

Delivery center pick-up

Sending packages to friends/relatives who can be home for delivery