Branded masks turn coronavirus protection into commercial message: ‘It’s a face billboard.’

The company has been inundated with commercial orders, employing a staff of about 18 in split shifts to produce about 700 to 800 masks per day. The custom masks sell for $15 each, in lots generally ranging from 20 to 500 masks per design. Clients include a Dow Chemical plant in Midland, Michigan, local Sonic restaurants and flight crews from Southwest Airlines.

Spaeth turned down an order for a half million face masks from a pharmaceutical company because it would have overwhelmed production and squeezed out smaller businesses.

Companies are buying the branded masks to meet state health requirements and provide "corporate wear,” Spaeth said. One client in particular said it was concerned about potentially inappropriate personal messaging on masks worn by employees.

“It’s a way to keep everything uniform, and if you’re representing a company, keep it on message,” Spaeth said. “It’s a face billboard.”

