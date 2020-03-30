CAT implements sick leave, child care policies for union production workers amid coronavirus pandemic

DECATUR — Caterpillar Inc. has announced a special paid leave policy for its union production workers that allows for extra time away from work to due to quarantine, illness and child-care issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company spokeswoman Kate Kenny said the revised policy allows up to two weeks of sick leave for employees to care for themselves or immediate family members affected by the virus and two weeks of paid leave if they have been instructed to self-quarantine. The revised policy also allows for ten weeks of time off, at two-thirds of their salary, to care for their children.

"We've encouraged our employees to make decisions based on the specifics of their personal situation and health," Kenny said.

The change comes at the same time the company announced layoffs at its East Peoria KK facility. Kenny told the Peoria Journal-Star the layoffs were the result of a combination of economic and coronavirus concerns.