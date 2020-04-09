Caterpillar board votes to maintain $1.03 dividend
Caterpillar board votes to maintain $1.03 dividend

797F mining truck

The Caterpillar 797F is the world’s largest mechanical truck. Standing over 23 feet tall on six 13-foot tires.

DEERFIELD — The board of directors at Caterpillar Inc. voted on Wednesday to maintain the $1.03 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders.

The funds are payable on May 20 for shareholders of record by close of business April 20, the company said in a brief statement. It has paid quarterly dividends since 1933 and has increased the annual amount paid to shareholders each year for 26 years.

The decision comes just weeks after the company withdrew its 2020 financial outlook because of likely effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its first-quarter results.

The virus affecting business conditions across the world has also caused the company to temporarily close its Mapleton foundry and impose a number of "indefinite" layoffs at Building KK in East Peoria.

Caterpillar also froze pay hikes for top executives and other salaried managers, as well as eliminating incentive payouts for the 2020 year.

___

