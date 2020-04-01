Caterpillar Foundation gives $1 million to Illinois COVID-19 relief efforts

DEERFIELD -- Caterpillar Foundation has donated $1 million to the Illinois relief efforts related to the new coronavirus.

The announcement came as part of a broader one in which the philanthropic group associated with Caterpillar Inc. announced donations of $8.5 million to worldwide relief efforts.

The foundation is also expanding its U.S. matching gift program to allow a two-for-one match on employee and retiree donations to eligible not-for-profits made between March 16 and May 1. Details are available at caterpillar.com/matching-gifts.

"These investments are an important expression of our company's values," said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO, in a prepared statement. "As we all work together to fight the pandemic, the Foundation's resources will provide essential support in communities around the world."

The remaining $7.5 million outside of the Illinois donation is being provided to:

--United Nations Foundation / World Health Organization Solidarity Response Fund;

--King Baudouin Foundation Fund for Italy;

--Global Foodbanking Network Global Fund;

--Feeding America Response Fund; and