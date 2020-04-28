Caterpillar profit tumbles 46%

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PEORIA — Caterpillar's profits are down 46% with much of the global economy seized by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Deerfield-based company has already withdrawn all financial guidance and said Tuesday that it expects that the outbreak will skew its performance throughout the year.

Among its Illinois plants are ones in Pontiac and Decatur.

The heavy mining and construction equipment builder has been deemed essential by a number of central governments in maintaining infrastructure, and it's implemented new safety protocols to continue operations.

About 75% of its primary production facilities continue to operate as of mid-April.

Caterpillar earned $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $1.88 billion, or $3.25 per share.

Stripping out a pension obligation-related item, earnings were $1.60 per share.

That's below the $1.69 per share analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted.

Revenue fell to $10.64 billion from $13.47 billion.