Caterpillar to continue Illinois operations during coronavirus 'stay at home' order: spokeswoman

PEORIA — Although most businesses in Illinois were to cease operations temporarily at 5 p.m. Saturday, Caterpillar Inc. was not among them.
The earthmoving-equipment manufacturer, which has an operation in Decatur, is among essential businesses and services spared from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's shelter-in-place order.
Pritzker issued the order Friday in an attempt to help control the spread of coronavirus. The "stay at home" order is to expire April 7.
Among the provisions in the order is one that allows for businesses to remain open if they're involved in the manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries.
Construction and mining are listed among those industries.
"Caterpillar continues to operate our Illinois facilities while adhering to the Governor's Executive Order," Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny stated in an email to the Journal Star. "Our employees' safety, health and well-being remain a top priority."
The Deerfield-based corporation moved its world headquarters from Peoria in 2017 but maintains a significant blue- and white-collar presence in central Illinois.
Residents are preparing for the statewide stay-at-home starting Saturday, leaving shelves at local grocery stores empty.
The United Auto Workers has been attempting for two weeks to convince Caterpillar to halt operations, according to the union's local leader. Health concerns related to COVID-19 were cited.
Caterpillar's ultimate response was government deems it an essential enterprise.
"I see that a lot of people are trying to blame the UAW for Caterpillar deciding to stay open," Randy Diehl, the UAW Local 974 president, stated in a Facebook post.
"The UAW does not have the authority to force Caterpillar to shut down. This is a Caterpillar decision that is allowed by the federal government."
Caterpillar announced in 2017 that the company was moving 500 jobs from Aurora to the Decatur plant, citing its intent to "efficiently leverage manufacturing space while still preserving capacity for an upturn."
The company in 2018 celebrated assembling the parts for its 5,000th 793 large mining truck at the Decatur facility.
Pritzker on Saturday during a press conference was asked what manufacturing sectors are considered essential and that there was concern from workers who had to stay on the job.
The governor said"the intention here is that there’s a supply chain of manufacturing that occurs, not just for the end product that you see on a shelf, but all the way back."
"You know, the bread that you see on the shelf is not just the bread itself but there’s a twist tie and there’s a plastic bag that holds the bread. Those are all manufacturers that are necessary in order for that good to end up on the shelf. The same thing is true for bottle makers for pharmaceuticals, for example. It’s not just the pharmaceuticals, but that someone makes the tops, someone makes the bottles, you can see that there’s a whole supply chain behind many of the things that are necessary for everybody’s daily life. And so we want to be, you know, to make sure that essential business operations includes all of the supply chain across the board," he said.
More from the Herald & Review