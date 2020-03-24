Caterpillar to temporarily close Peoria-area plant because of customer demand
Caterpillar to temporarily close Peoria-area plant because of customer demand

PEORIA — Caterpillar Inc., has closed its Mapleton facility in response to customer demand and not due to the possible health concerns related to the coronavirus crisis.

In an email to the Peoria Journal Star, Kate Young, a Caterpillar spokeswoman said, "We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to align production with customer demand, including a temporary facility shutdown at our Mapleton facility."

Over the weekend, the company said it would keep its operations going after being deemed an essential business and thus, not mandated to be closed as part of Gov. JB Pritzker's statewide "Shelter in Place" order to half the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the state.

The earth-moving equipment maker was deemed essential as it makes products that are deemed critical to the economy and to nation.

TUESDAY UPDATE: Central Illinois coronavirus developments. Here's what we know.

