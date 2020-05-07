Central Illinois residents wrestle with unemployment process

For Amber Renfro, owner of the Little Salon in Mount Zion, she said the application process for benefits was frustrating and it's difficult to reach someone for help.

Renfro said when she didn’t qualify for any benefits when she applied and was told to try again on May 11. “I am lucky that my husband is still able to work and provide for our family, others have it much worse. But what is the point in applying for unemployment when I’m out of work if there is no online help when the situation is confusing?”

Lozano said he hadn’t even bothered applying for unemployment benefits because he had already gone through the process prior to the pandemic and said it was frustrating and not worth the trouble.

Instead, he is putting all of his energy into conducting business virtually. Lozano spends the months leading up to the Decatur Celebration preparing artwork that he would sell from his usual spot during the downtown August festival.