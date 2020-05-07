Central Illinois residents wrestle with unemployment process

DECATUR — Ed Lozano Jr., owner of Apachegraphics Studios in Decatur, would normally be preparing artwork this time of year for Free Comic Book Day and Decatur Celebration. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of the artist’s most profitable events, leaving him struggling to find work.
Lozano is like thousands statewide experiencing a loss of income due to COVID-19. Data released Thursday showed 697,443 Illinois residents filed for unemployment the week ending May 2. Jobless claims grew to 33.3 million nationwide since mid-March. The numbers translate to about 11 percent of Illinois’ civilian labor force.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, created to stop waves of coronavirus infections in communities, has put virtually the entire state at an economic standstill. The stoppage created an unprecedented period of jobless claims and overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The first-term Democrat faced sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers about long delays in processing and a computer system designed in 2010 that couldn't keep up. The governor has responded by saying there was no way to predict the volume of claims given the scope of the crisis and that they've taken technical steps to improve response.
For Amber Renfro, owner of the Little Salon in Mount Zion, she said the application process for benefits was frustrating and it's difficult to reach someone for help.
Renfro said when she didn’t qualify for any benefits when she applied and was told to try again on May 11. “I am lucky that my husband is still able to work and provide for our family, others have it much worse. But what is the point in applying for unemployment when I’m out of work if there is no online help when the situation is confusing?”
Lozano said he hadn’t even bothered applying for unemployment benefits because he had already gone through the process prior to the pandemic and said it was frustrating and not worth the trouble.
Instead, he is putting all of his energy into conducting business virtually. Lozano spends the months leading up to the Decatur Celebration preparing artwork that he would sell from his usual spot during the downtown August festival.
He has been a main contributor to Celebration and designed the 2018 logo. Officials last month announced the cancellation of the three-day event.
“Not having Celebration is going to be a huge loss,” Lozano said, adding that safety is a priority. “It’s also the time when artists network.”
Another hit was losing University of Illinois sporting events, where he draws caricatures.
“Coronavirus is bigger than all of us,” he said. “The caricatures were one of my creative ways of earning money and now I am pigeonholed and funneled into the same cattle car everyone else is in and we are all struggling.”
Nicole Bateman, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, said while the Illinois Department of Unemployment Services handles applications for unemployment, resources are available on the EDC’s website. There is information for small businesses, grant and loan applications and several other resources.
Here's what's happening with the coronavirus outbreak in Central Illinois and beyond for Thursday, May 7.
“Prior to the pandemic, freelancers, independent contractors and other workers couldn’t apply for unemployment but starting May 11 they will be able to do so,” Bateman said.
The governor this week also outlined plans to reopen the state on a regional basis in stages, as long as coronavirus cases are on the decline. The process is expected to take many months.
House Republicans this week called for a legislative session to debate the merits of a more localized reopening strategy, says Pritzker’s plan will kill Illinois small businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry.
“Our state cannot survive this way, businesses, the employers cannot survive this,” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said in a videoconference.
Democratic leaders have not yet indicated they have plans to call a legislative session to address reopening. House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement Wednesday that the health of lawmakers, staff and the public will be paramount when deciding when to return for session.
Also this week, the Illinois Department of Employment Security released new instructions for independent contractors and the self-employed who may be eligible for newly-created federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
Workers who believe they are eligible for the new insurance must first apply for regular unemployment assistance. Receiving a denial for regular unemployment benefits is a mandatory first step in determining eligibility for the new benefits. IDES encouraged workers to submit the regular claims before a new pandemic unemployment insurance portal goes live on May 11.
If claimants receive an eligibility determination of $0, they can appeal that decision by providing verification of wages earned, or they can submit a claim for pandemic unemployment assistance via the new portal when it opens.
Last week’s 74,000 filings were fewer than the 81,000 filings the week prior, and down considerably from the peak of more than 200,000 during the week ending April 4.
Renfro, the Mount Zion salon owner, said reopening the state can't come soon enough. Several work at the business and the time away has been hard, she said.
“I just want to get back to work and do it safely,” she said. “It is hard being away. I miss my clients, they are our second family."
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
