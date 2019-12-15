Chicago nonprofit aims to train women, minorities for construction trades

Hire360 is modeled after a similar program in Milwaukee, called WRTP/Big Step.

Partners in the Chicago project include development and construction firms such as Related Midwest, James McHugh Construction Co., Sterling Bay, Magellan Development Group, Power Construction, Lendlease, Farpoint Development and W.E. O'Neil Construction. Also involved are several labor unions and groups such as the Chicagoland Associated General Contractors and Chicago Federation of Labor.

Some of those companies are involved in a wave of multibillion-dollar mixed-use developments expected to be built over the next decade or more, including The 78 along the Chicago River between the South Loop and Chinatown, Lincoln Yards on the river along Lincoln Park and Bucktown and the Burnham Lakefront on the former Michael Reese Hospital site and other land near McCormick Place.

"What makes this time unique is you have all of those megaprojects, so there will be a need for apprenticeships there," Rowell said. "Also, during the recession a lot of apprenticeships didn't take place because there weren't any new buildings going up.

"That kind of skewed the age. There's going to be a gray tsunami, where many laborers will be retiring in the next couple of years. That will create more spots for apprentices."