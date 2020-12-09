 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors
0 comments

Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor of the Herald & Review, has been named president of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.

Coates became editor of the Herald & Review in 2017 after newsroom leadership positions in Delaware and Iowa. He later was promoted to the regional role, overseeing three other Illinois newsrooms.

A Trenton, Michigan, native, Coates started as a reporter in Los Angeles after graduating from Columbia College Chicago.

The IAPME is a professional organization encompassing newspaper members of The Associated Press in Illinois.​

Chris Coates' most memorable stories of 2020

Chris Coates' most memorable stories of 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News