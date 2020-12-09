Coates named president of Illinois Associated Press Media Editors

DECATUR — Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor of the Herald & Review, has been named president of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.

Coates became editor of the Herald & Review in 2017 after newsroom leadership positions in Delaware and Iowa. He later was promoted to the regional role, overseeing three other Illinois newsrooms.

A Trenton, Michigan, native, Coates started as a reporter in Los Angeles after graduating from Columbia College Chicago.

The IAPME is a professional organization encompassing newspaper members of The Associated Press in Illinois.​

