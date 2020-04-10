COLUMN: Support local Central Illinois businesses. We can help.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What helps make our community so special and unique? It’s the small businesses that give our town its personality, its flair.

It’s the coffee house that knows you like your latte with soy milk. It’s the hairdresser who knows how long you want your bangs. It’s the bakery with those amazing cookies. The pizza place with that super thin crust.

These are the businesses that we know and love, the businesses that need our support right now. To help these businesses get through this pandemic shutdown, we have created Shop Local, a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

We encourage all our readers to visit Herald-Review.com/BuyLocal and purchase a gift card from the participating merchants. Your purchase provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time. Let’s support them now to so they can reopen their doors when life returns to normal.