CVS to hire 15,000 workers to handle flu and COVID-19

CVS Health plans to hire 15,000 workers nationwide, including 250 in the Chicago area, to help handle the flu season and growing cases of COVID-19.

Some 250 will be hired in the Chicago-area, most to be located at the company's Mount Prospect hub.

Positions will include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurse practitioners, call center representatives and work-from-home customer service employees.

Nationally, about 10,000 jobs will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians.

Many workers hired nationally will help with drive-thru COVID-19 testing and prepare to potentially administer COVID-19 vaccines.

"Additional team members typically are needed every flu season," said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer, in a news release. "However, we're estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities."

Hiring will begin immediately.

CVS Health reported net income of nearly $3 billion for the quarter that ended in June, up from $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Across the Chicago area, hospitals have already spent months preparing for the flu season to collide with COVID-19. Experts say if flu cases surge at the same time as COVID-19, it could strain health care resources.

