Cyber Week shoppers are signing up, shame clicking and impulse buying like crazy — and dark pattern ploys are to blame. Here’s why scientists and lawmakers are looking to fix that

Think the kid in the checkout line has impulse control issues when he sees those candy bars? Imagine what it’s like for him online, a world that plays to our need for instant gratification on every front, and in which even adults often have trouble exercising self control.

“For some users who are more savvy, it might be easier to navigate websites with dark patterns,” says Chetty, “but there are certain populations that are definitely more vulnerable to them, such as children and maybe elderly people.”

Remember Facebook’s in-app purchasing scandal, in which kids were pushed to make in-app purchases while playing games online, resulting in big credit card charges for parents? Concerns over that case and others in which users have been manipulated have prompted lawmakers to get involved. Senators Mark Warner and Deb Fischer co-sponsored a bill earlier this year that looks to stop “large online platforms” from using dark patterns to trick consumers into giving up personal data. Warner, a former tech executive, has been calling on the FTC to investigate the use of dark patterns at Facebook since 2014.