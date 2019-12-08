Cyber Week shoppers are signing up, shame clicking and impulse buying like crazy — and dark pattern ploys are to blame. Here’s why scientists and lawmakers are looking to fix that

Cyber Week 2019 is nearly over. Did you get a deal on everything you need? Click no if you’d rather just pay full price.
By the way, that sweater in your cart? Better get it now! Low inventory! There are only three left. Now two. Now one ….
Try not to think about that sale sweater -- or the number of times you’ve given out your email address this past week to secure an extra 10% off. Don’t think about how much spam that spree of sign-ups is going to generate in your inbox.
Just stop all that and read this story.
Your neighbor is already reading this story, right now. She loves it! Four stars!
If any of that had an oddly familiar ring, it’s because you’re already used to being bombarded with a major weapon in the online marketing arsenal: dark patterns.
They’re baked into almost every website you use. And there’s no place better than the online retail world to find them.
Dark patterns are all those ploys companies use to get you to buy something or give up some of your personal data. The term refers to user experience designs that deliberately (diabolically?) push users to make choices they may not really want to make. They rush you into purchases, outsmart you into giving your email address when you’d really rather not, play on your fear of missing out and make canceling or opting out difficult.
They may seem like nothing more than an annoyance, the cost of doing business online. But computer scientists who study web design are voicing concerns about the prevalence and impact of dark patterns. And in the wake of increased scrutiny of user privacy on sites like Facebook, lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission are looking into them too.
“These patterns are called dark because they’re manipulative,” says University of Chicago computer science professor Marshini Chetty. “What makes them concerning is that they can happen at such huge scale, across thousands of websites.” And the impact of those dark patterns are being felt by millions.
Earlier this year, Chetty and several co-authors at Princeton University released a study that looked at 11,000 websites, and found dark patterns on 11% of all the pages they examined. In at least 183 sites, they found outright deception.
You have free articles remaining.
Deceptive practices can include timers that appear to be counting down until discounts end but actually just reset themselves when time is up; limited inventory numbers, which are in fact simply random number generators and “other buyers” who turn out to be nonexistent.
Not all dark patterns are openly dishonest. But Harry Brignull, the British user experience design expert who coined the term dark patterns in 2010, describes them all as unscrupulous. In a blog post, he describes a “kind of bad design pattern, one that’s been crafted with great attention to detail, and a solid understanding of human psychology, to trick users into doing things they wouldn’t otherwise have done. This is the dark side of design.”
Brignull has identified 12 types of dark patterns, including trick questions, misdirection and price comparison prevention. A “roach motel” is a pattern in which users agree to something, then find it’s nearly impossible to cancel. “Privacy zuckering” involves tricking users into sharing more information than they wanted to -- Brignall pointedly named it after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Confirmshaming is an attempt to shame users into opting in, a la the “No, I would rather pay full price” button.
“Dark patterns obscure, subvert or impair consumer decision-making,” says Chetty. “They basically play on human cognitive biases and on our emotions in a way that helps make the manipulation more effective.” And, while you might think that you know how to spot these tactics and sidestep them, “aggressive dark patterns are actually quite effective at shaping human decisions,” says Chetty.
Like when you’re finally ready to ring up the brand new boots you found on a Cyber Week sale, only to discover that the checkout process is going to require 27 more steps unless you sign up for an account. You’re worn down. You sign up. Dark patterns win again.
But do dark patterns need to be regulated? After all, stores have been using clever, psychologically based marketing tactics for years. Anyone recall why tiny toys and candy bars are placed at exactly the height of a 5-year-old who might be waiting next to you in the checkout line at Target? “Stores use some patterns which might be called dark,” says Chetty, “like if you think of the rebate and how most people are less likely to send it in and get the lower price. But this is not something that can happen at that scale or level of sophistication in real life, so that makes online dark patterns something that regulators are becoming concerned about.”
Think the kid in the checkout line has impulse control issues when he sees those candy bars? Imagine what it’s like for him online, a world that plays to our need for instant gratification on every front, and in which even adults often have trouble exercising self control.
“For some users who are more savvy, it might be easier to navigate websites with dark patterns,” says Chetty, “but there are certain populations that are definitely more vulnerable to them, such as children and maybe elderly people.”
Remember Facebook’s in-app purchasing scandal, in which kids were pushed to make in-app purchases while playing games online, resulting in big credit card charges for parents? Concerns over that case and others in which users have been manipulated have prompted lawmakers to get involved. Senators Mark Warner and Deb Fischer co-sponsored a bill earlier this year that looks to stop “large online platforms” from using dark patterns to trick consumers into giving up personal data. Warner, a former tech executive, has been calling on the FTC to investigate the use of dark patterns at Facebook since 2014.
Brignull and other user experience designers have been speaking out against the practice of using dark patterns as well. Brignull’s website devoted to the subject of dark patterns works to shame companies that use them and educate the public; and a Purdue University project is collecting real-world examples of the patterns in use on websites, and publishing them online. Scientific work such as Chetty’s seeks to increase awareness as it defines and measures the impact and scope of dark patterns. Though she says that it’s tricky to define the exact harm to consumers and what should be regulated, she hopes that any eventual regulations will “provide some guidelines to where you’re crossing the line. That’s something we don’t have yet and that’s why it’s important we continue the discussion.”
Meanwhile, she’s helping to educate the public. “I think one thing that we think is helpful right now is awareness. A lot of people might not be aware that dark patterns are being used to manipulate their behavior, what patterns being used, and what kinds of tactics might merit a bit more scrutiny.”
If you know better, you can probably do better when it comes to resisting dark patterns. Unless “they’re telling you there’s one ticket left to Florida,” says Chetty, speaking like a true Chicagoan, “and you’ve got to get out before winter hits really hard. You can’t take that chance.”