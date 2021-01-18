Decatur-area officials, business owners welcome arrival of COVID Tier 1

“Oh, it’s very good news, very good news and I am so happy to hear it,” said Councilman Pat McDaniel. “It’s good news not only for the council but also for the citizens of Decatur, and especially our businesses.”

McDaniel stressed that we must all still wear our masks and practice social distancing and “not let our guard down” while the mass vaccination program gets a chance to ramp up.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said he was delighted by the state’s action and breathing a sigh of relief that the city will now not have to choose between trying to ease the financial strains on businesses and potentially defying the state.

“Tier 1 is great news and, importantly, there is not going to be the negative repercussions for the city in challenging the governor or moving forward faster than the state would otherwise allow,” Kindseth added.

Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the state’s announcement was “the best news in a long time.”