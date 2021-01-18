Decatur-area officials, business owners welcome arrival of Tier 1

DECATUR — After days of mixed messages about how restaurants in Macon County can operate when it comes to indoor dining, the state came through Monday with news everyone wanted to hear.
Macon County and the rest of Region 6 jumped to Tier 1, meaning limited indoor dining is allowed, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in a tweet, said the new mitigation levels are "effective immediately."
"This doesn't mean we've won our battle against COVID-19, so please keep taking the proven precautions that keep us safe," Pritzker said.
Under Tier 1, indoor service is limited to 25% capacity of a restaurant or bar that serves food or 25 persons per room; and no tables exceeding four people indoors. Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours.
Meetings, events and gatherings can include up to 25 guests or 25% capacity; and most recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities can resume.
The region had been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20, which prohibited indoor food and drink service, video gaming and limited the size of gatherings.
Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics: 1) A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average; and 2) Greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average; and 3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.
The news came just days after the Macon County Board amended its food sanitation ordinance to allow for limited indoor dining, a move that went against state restrictions and limited the county health department's ability to enforce the state rules. The Decatur City Council discussed similar action last week.
The city council was due to meet Tuesday evening to debate the issue again and take a vote, potentially opening them up to financial and legal retaliation if they had gotten out ahead of the state and defied Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation orders.
But now that is water under the virus bridge and there were a lot of relieved and smiling faces in and around the council’s Civic Center headquarters Monday afternoon as the Tier 1 announcement became known.
“Oh, it’s very good news, very good news and I am so happy to hear it,” said Councilman Pat McDaniel. “It’s good news not only for the council but also for the citizens of Decatur, and especially our businesses.”
McDaniel stressed that we must all still wear our masks and practice social distancing and “not let our guard down” while the mass vaccination program gets a chance to ramp up.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said he was delighted by the state’s action and breathing a sigh of relief that the city will now not have to choose between trying to ease the financial strains on businesses and potentially defying the state.
“Tier 1 is great news and, importantly, there is not going to be the negative repercussions for the city in challenging the governor or moving forward faster than the state would otherwise allow,” Kindseth added.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the state’s announcement was “the best news in a long time.”
“We tried to get some of the businesses open, some of the restaurants open, giving people a chance to try to survive,” he said. “But, boy, this will help them a lot, I tell you. I'm sure glad to see the governor go from (Tier) 3 to 1. Hopefully we can get these businesses back and get them going.”
The county action was taken as other counties surrounding Macon County were offering a blind eye to businesses ignoring the state restrictions and allowing indoor dining.
Lea Stukins, owner of Coney McKane’s in downtown Decatur, said it's "encouraging that this is going to happen.”
Stukins said her first concern “has always been the health and safety of my staff and customers.” The restaurant has only been open for carryout and limited delivery service since November, in line with Pritzker's orders despite some other businesses bucking them.
“I knew that our numbers were going down and I was hoping we were going to get to this point,” she said.
Though the new mitigation levels take effect immediately, Stukins said she’s “not going to rush and open tomorrow or anything” noting that it will take a few days to get ready to welcome customers back inside.
Macon County Health Department administrator Brandi Binkley said the ability to move to Tier 1 is good allowing for less restrictions.
“However, I think it’s important to note that this does not mean the risk associated with some of these activities is gone,” she said. “People should still ensure they are following public health guidance and taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of illness. We do not want these metrics to move in a negative direction again.”
To that point, Macon County health officials announced on Monday a man in his 80s has died from COVID-19. The death brings the total number of Macon County residents who have died from the virus to 166.
Additionally, the department reported 92 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 8,893 since the pandemic began.
As for how the health department will proceed under the new restrictions, Binkley said, “We will still follow our complaint process and provide education and support to all area businesses as we have throughout this process."
Pritzker earlier this month said the state was moving toward fewer restrictions after Jan. 15. As of Monday, all but two regions had moved out of Tier 3.
Joining Region 6 in Tier 1 is Region 1. Regions 8, 9, 10 and 11 were moved to Tier 2. Regions 3 and 5 returned to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
State health officials cited the launching of multiple health care staffing contracts to increase hospital staffing as one of the reasons it was prepared to make the adjustments.
Hospital leaders and local health departments have communicated to IDPH that their primary capacity challenge is the need for additional staffing and stressed that state-facilitated staffing contracts will be critical in addressing this challenge. With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from utilizing medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers, allowing more regions to advance.
“Hospital leaders have made clear the importance of staffing in their continued response to this pandemic and conveyed that staffing contracts will be extraordinarily valuable in their ability to meet the needs of their communities,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We are pleased to see most of our regions move out of Tier 3 mitigations with this change, and it is critical that we maintain this progress. With new variants of COVID-19 spreading, it is more important than ever to follow the public health guidance that keeps people safe — wear and mask and watch your distance.”
Kindseth said the best hope for long-term salvation from the virus is vaccination and scaling up to the level of herd immunity that will flow from it. He said Illinois is rolling out its vaccination program faster than many other areas but he said he can’t help feeling frustrated that, overall, the shot in the arm we all need isn’t happening faster nationwide.
“I don’t honestly know what the issue is,” said Kindseth, who said he reads news reports that, nationally, 32 million vaccine shots have been distributed but only 12 million have actually been given.
“Where is the other 60%, the two-thirds of them that are just sitting there, somewhere?” he asked. “Health departments, hospital systems and pharmacies need to be given the ultimate flexibility of putting it in the arms of anybody who is there and who wants it.”
Like McDaniel, Kindseth said mass vaccination is the brightest path ahead for getting business and social life back to normal and staying there.
“If Decatur just buckles down and we get vaccinated, we as a community at least can have that herd immunity and we can have our own return to normal even while they are still vaccinating in places like Chicago and St. Louis,” added Kindseth. “We can move forward.”
Scott Perry, Donnette Beckett, Tony Reid and Brenden Moore contributed to this story.