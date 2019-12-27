You are the owner of this article.
Decatur jobless rate improves
DECATUR — The jobless rate continued to drop across Central Illinois in November, while the number of jobs also grew in some areas.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security shared its data Friday. Decatur was among the top three areas with job growth, with an increase of 800 jobs or 1.5 percent over last year. Most job growth in Illinois was in government and construction.

Growth was flat in Bloomington, with increases in Carbondale, Champaign-Urbana, and statewide, but the state said 3,100 jobs were lost in Peoria.

Jobless rates continued to drop in Central Illinois compared to last month. Bloomington had a 3.1% rate compared to 4.1% in November 2018; Carbondale-Marion, 3.4% (4.6%); Champaign-Urbana, 3.1% (4.3%); Charleston-Mattoon, 3.2% (4.4%); Decatur, 4.5% (5.5%); Lincoln, 3.6% (4.6%); Peoria, 4% (4.8%); Pontiac, 3.6%, (4.2%); Springfield, 3.2% (4.2%); and Taylorville, 4.1%, (5.3%).

The statewide number was 3.4%, compared to 4% in November 2018. Illinois jobs grew by 37,500 to 6.24 million compared to last year.

County rates were Coles, 3.3% (4.6%); DeWitt, 3.4% (5.1%); Ford, 3.8% (4.8%); Livingston, 3.6% (4.2%); Logan, 3.6% (4.6%); McLean, 3.1% (4%); Macon, 4.5% (5.5%); and Woodford, 3% (3.8%).\

