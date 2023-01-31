Decatur Local 751 votes to authorize strike, if necessary

DECATUR — The Decatur-based UAW Local 751 union leadership has now got what it said it needed to drive home a favorable contract negotiation with Caterpillar, Inc: authorization to call a strike, if necessary.

The authorization vote was taken at the Local 751 headquarters all day Friday and results posted on the union’s Facebook page said the majority in favor was a massive 98.6%. The Local's membership numbers around 2,400.

That "yes" vote margin put Decatur ahead of the pack of three other UAW Local votes in Illinois and Pennsylvania, but all said “yes” by significant majorities: Peoria’s vote was 98% in favor; Pontiac 97% and the Local in York, Pennsylvania, voted yes by 98%.

Calls seeking further comment to the Local 751 leadership were not returned Tuesday.

But in saluting what it described as a “great turn-out all day for the strike authorization vote!”, the Local posted pictures on its Facebook page showing cars lined up down the street outside its East Geddes Avenue headquarters as workers streamed in to cast their ballots.

Caterpillar has a standing policy of not commenting on the progress of contract negotiations, which are now underway before the current UAW contract expires March 1.

Company spokeswoman Lisa Miller referred requests for comment to a section of the firm’s website — caterpillar.com/cla2023 — which outlines its approach to hammering out a fair deal with the union.

Caterpillar tells workers they have the right to strike if they choose to or the right to continue working, and what they do is up to them. But it also reminds employees that “Caterpillar has the right to hire permanent replacement workers” if it can’t reach an “economic agreement” with the union after a strike is underway.

For its part, the UAW leadership has emphasized that calling for a strike authorization vote is a strong negotiating weapon to have in its arsenal while it sits across the table bargaining with management.

“Having a large turn-out that authorizes our union to use this tool sends a clear message to the company that we are united, strong, and willing to do what it takes to get what we deserve,” is an explanation on the Local 751 website explaining what the authorization vote means.

Contract negotiations with Caterpillar go on at several levels, with local plant negotiations in Decatur already concluded. The union said they were hard-fought but went well, with both sides making “positive strides towards reaching a new contract agreement.”

And the union leadership will no doubt be carefully picking through excellent fourth quarter and full year 2022 results Caterpillar announced Tuesday.

The company reported fourth quarter sales and revenues hit $16.6 billion, a 20% jump over the same time in 2021. For the year, sales and revenues reached $59.4 billion, a healthy 17% rise over the $51 billion Caterpillar hauled in during 2021.

All that translated into a full-year adjusted profit-per-share of $13.84, a company record.

Saluting the results, Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said: “Our global team delivered one of the best years in our nearly 100-year history…”

