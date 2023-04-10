DECATUR — Christopher A. Thomas Sr. was sent to prison for six years for his decision to dissuade his brother from following him around by pulling a gun and firing two warning shots.

Thomas took a plea deal negotiated by defense lawyer Caleb Brown and admitted to being a felon who had possessed and used a firearm.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then dismissed further charges of weapons possession and being an armed habitual criminal during the March 28 court appearance.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Thomas, 38, had been visiting his sister’s house in Decatur, in the early hours of November 24, when he had gotten into an argument with his nephew. Thomas is quoted as telling officers he had then left, but was trailed by his brother for reasons not stated.

“Thomas advised at the corner of Linden Court and Packard, he told his brother something to the effect of ‘Stop walking up’ on him and shot one gunshot into the air,” said the affidavit.

“Thomas later stated he was standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Linden Court and Packard and shot one round into the ground. Thomas said officers arrived moments later.”

Police patrols had been alerted to reports of gunfire and said Thomas had immediately admitted he was armed and had fired the shots.

After passing the sentence, Geisler said he would add a recommendation that Thomas receives treatment for substance abuse while incarcerated.

