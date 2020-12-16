Decatur ranked 4th on list for 'Best Places to Work in Manufacturing'

DECATUR — A personal finance technology company​ has ranked Decatur as fourth in U.S. on its list of "Best Places to Work in Manufacturing" for 2020.

SmartAsset compared about 400 metro areas on metrics including manufacturing as a percentage of the workforce, job and income growth between 2015 and 2019, job and income growth between 2017 and 2018, housing costs as a percentage of income and unemployment.

The report found that Decatur had income for manufacturing jobs increase by 33.08%. The ranking also mentioned Decatur’s affordable housing was the fifth-lowest rate for the metric across all 378 metro areas.

“There is a popular belief in America today that manufacturing is something that we once did,” said Andrew Taylor, economic development officer of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. “At 22.5% of our employment base, Macon County is living proof that it is something that we still do.”

