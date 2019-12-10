Deere & Co. announces more layoffs at Davenport plant

More jobs are being cut from John Deere Davenport Works.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to file advance notice of layoffs.

This comes weeks after at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility. That layoff announcement came in early October.

This new round of layoffs comes at a time when Deere is operating a voluntary employee buyout program.

According to Mark Grywacheski, investor adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, buyouts and layoffs allow Deere to control costs at a time when the ongoing trade war between the United States and China is affecting manufacturers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ken Golden, director of Deere’s strategic public relations, said Monday afternoon that 57 employees were notified Dec. 2 that they would be placed on indefinite layoff effective Jan. 6.

“This action is taken in response to current market conditions,” Golden said in an emailed statement. “Each Deere factory must balance the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory.”

He said no other Deere facility is affected by this newest layoff announcement.