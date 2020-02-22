Deere sees some stability on farms in bruising trade fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And it stuck to a conservative outlook for the year.

Deere expects sales in its agriculture-and-turf business to fall between 5% and 10%, and a decline of between for those of the construction-and-forestry segment to fall 10% to 15%.

Like almost all multinational operators, Deere is navigation the virus outbreak in China that has spread elsewhere.

Catperpillar has included a $40 million cost increase to its supply lines, said Chief Financial Officer Ryan Campbell in a conference call Friday.

“When we think about kind of the impacts a and potential impacts of the coronavirus, there's kind of two components that we've mentioned," Campbell said. "One is direct exposure, our sales into the China market. Relatively small for our Ag & Turf business and for our traditional C&F business. Road building, though, has a bigger exposure there, so road building in China will tend to be 10% to 15% of their overall sales. So more of an impact there.”

For the three months ended Feb. 2, Deere & Co. earned $517 million, or $1.63 per share. The per-share earnings easily beat the $1.28 that industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, and it topped last year's quarterly profit of $498 million, or $1.54 per share.