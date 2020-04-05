Direct-to-market farmers struggling amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Some farmers who sell directly to restaurants, schools and other places that have temporarily closed amid coronavirus outbreak have been left looking for new customers.

John Piotti, president of the American Farmland Trust, a national group that works to protect farms, said farmers need help, particularly direct-to-market farmers who sell to restaurants, schools, farmers markets and other such places.

“It’s clear that this pandemic is really challenging and threatening all of society,” Piotti said. “But our farmers, who are the ones responsible for putting the food on our table, are experiencing particular challenges and they need our help.”

Greg Gunthorp raises pigs, chickens, ducks and turkeys in LaGrange, Indiana, and sells them to places such as restaurants, universities and amusement parks.

“We’ve spent 20 years building these markets, and that literally just blew all up last week,” Gunthrop told The Indianapolis Star.

Gunthorp predicts that his customer base has decreased to less than 20% of what it was before. He plans to sell directly to consumers and is using his website to promote his products.