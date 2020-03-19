Don't eat on a plane if you must fly during coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — If you must fly during the coronavirus outbreak, how might you protect yourself?

Don’t eat on the plane.

That’s one of the tips suggested by Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, at a recent news conference:

If it’s a short trip, consider not eating. When you eat, you often put your hands in your mouth. And if your hands have touched a virus-infected surface, such as the seat tray, you don’t want to be putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.

Wipe down the area where you’re sitting on a plane. Bleach-based wipes and solutions with at least 60% alcohol can kill the coronavirus.

Wash your hands frequently. Scrub for at least 20 seconds with soap, remembering to lather the backs of the hands, between the fingers and under the nails.

Use hand sanitizer — with at least 60% alcohol — frequently. Hand sanitizer is helpful when you can’t wash your hands, but it doesn’t work on all types of germs.

If you’re seated next to a person actively coughing, ask to be relocated.

Under all circumstances, stop touching your face with unwashed hands.