Easing restrictions a jackpot for Decatur business owner

“It helps me get to the next step,” he said.

Wilson is quick to point out the past four months haven’t been easy.

“It was stressful,” Wilson said. “A lot more stressful than I thought it would have been.”

And while things are looking good right now, he is concerned by trends taking place in other states that are being forced to take a step back amid coronavirus spikes.

With that, he is taking every precaution possible at his businesses to see that it doesn’t happen in Illinois.

“We’re trying to really make sure our inside occupancy doesn’t get over the limit, we are sanitizing bars and poker machines. I’ve even bought these UVC ultraviolet wands to try and clean and sanitize surfaces better,” he said. He’s also made the switch to disposable tableware and glasses.

The last thing he wants to do is take a step back and, for the most part, his customers have been very understanding.

Wilson is trying to look on the bright side, viewing what has happened as a good learning experience and an opportunity to make his businesses better and help other local businesses in the process.