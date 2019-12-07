East Eldorado McDonald's permit temporarily suspended; working on 'needed repairs'

DECATUR — The McDonald's at 1835 E. Eldorado St. in Decatur is closed after its permit was temporarily suspended by the Macon County Health Department.

A yellow "Notice of Closure" sign was posted on the door Saturday night. The time on the paper is 6:20 p.m. on Friday.

Calls to the business were not answered.

The health department website that shows inspections did not list the reason for the closure. The last inspection was on Nov. 18.

A sign posted on the door Saturday said: "We are closed for needed repairs until Monday."

