East Eldorado McDonald's permit temporarily suspended; working on 'needed repairs'
0 comments

East Eldorado McDonald's permit temporarily suspended; working on 'needed repairs'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The McDonald's at 1835 E. Eldorado St. in Decatur is closed after its permit was temporarily suspended by the Macon County Health Department.

A yellow "Notice of Closure" sign was posted on the door Saturday night. The time on the paper is 6:20 p.m. on Friday. 

Calls to the business were not answered.

The health department website that shows inspections did not list the reason for the closure. The last inspection was on Nov. 18.

A sign posted on the door Saturday said: "We are closed for needed repairs until Monday."

After years of population decline, Decatur is annexing hundreds of properties. Here's why.

Remember these? Vintage restaurant ads from Decatur's past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News