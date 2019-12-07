East Eldorado McDonald's permit temporarily suspended; working on 'needed repairs'

A sign posted in the window of McDonald's on East Eldorado Street is shown Saturday night.
The McDonald's in the 1800 block of East Eldorado Street in Decatur is shown Saturday night.
DECATUR — The McDonald's at 1835 E. Eldorado St. in Decatur is closed after its permit was temporarily suspended by the Macon County Health Department.
A yellow "Notice of Closure" sign was posted on the door Saturday night. The time on the paper is 6:20 p.m. on Friday.
Calls to the business were not answered.
The health department website that shows inspections did not list the reason for the closure. The last inspection was on Nov. 18.
A sign posted on the door Saturday said: "We are closed for needed repairs until Monday."
