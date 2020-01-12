Electric cars will challenge state power grids

"We're certainly mindful that if those projections are right, then there will need to be more supply," said Michael Stoddard, the program's executive director. "But it's going to unfold over a period of the next 20 years. If we put our minds to it and plan for it, then we should be able to do it."

A November report sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy found that there has been almost no increase in electricity demand nationwide over the past 10 years, while capacity has grown an average of 12 gigawatts per year (1 GW can power more than half a million homes). That means energy production could climb at a similar rate and still meet even the most aggressive increase in electric vehicles, with proper planning.

Charging Times Matter

Charging during off-peak hours would not only allow many electric vehicles to be added to the roads, but also allow utilities to get more use out of power plants that currently run only during the limited peak times.