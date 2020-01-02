Electric trucks, a factory launch and a massive merger: Illinois auto industry travels new roads in 2020

In addition to $4 million in local incentives, Rivian is set to receive $49.2 million in state tax credits over 15 years if it meets employment and investment targets. Those goals include creating 1,000 new jobs by 2024.

Currently there are about 250 employees at the Normal plant, with hiring slated to ramp up along with production. Rivian will begin filling preordered trucks and SUVs, with the first deliveries in 2020 and “many customers” taking delivery in 2021, according to company spokeswoman Amy Mast.

Rivian will begin delivering Amazon vans in 2021, the company said.

“All the right signals are happening," Scaringe said. "We have a lot of interest in electrification, both from a regulatory point of view and overall public policy point of view, but you also see in terms of consumer demand, consumers are beginning to really start to see the benefit of an electric drive train.”

Rivian’s R1T pickup and R1S SUV will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about three seconds and travel up to 400 miles on a single charge, according to the company.