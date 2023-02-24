DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is hosting a career fair for
displaced Akorn employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 W. Pershing Road.
ADM has job opportunities from production to engineering and leadership that offer benefits and competitive compensation, and is also hiring for positions including accounting, procurement and human resources.
This career fair is only open to displaced Akorn employees.
Check out these historical photos of ADM's past in Decatur
Tom Dahman
1989: Tom Dahman of Lincoln sits atop his trailer to get a view of the line at ADM.
H&R file photo
Robert Coan
1984: Firefighters and ADM workers (right) ease a basked containing Robert Coan down a ladder against the ‘head house’ of an ADM storage silo on Friday, June 8, 1984. Plant manager Coan of Decatur and Ray Mudd of Oakley were investigating a smoke odor when an explosion occurred in a dust collector. Robert Coan died July 12 of his injuries.
H&R file photo
Ray Mudd
1984: Emergency personnel help Ray Mudd down a stairway at the ADM plant following an explosion. Mudd, 34, of rural Oakley, was one of two workers injured.
H&R file photo
Grain dust
1977: Decatur Fire Department personnel work at the scene of a grain dust explosion at ADM.
H&R file photo
Explosion
1977: On the morning of Aug. 30, 1977, ADM employees were crowded into a cinder block building at ADM’s north plant when it exploded. The fire and explosion resulted in injuries to six men, including Steve Huffman, then 20 years old.
H&R file photo
Explosion - another look
1977: Another look at the concrete building that collapsed at ADM’s north plant during an explosion in 1977.
H&R file photo
Frank Copenhaver
1939: Before the oil is taken out of soybeans at the A-D-M- plant they are rolled and flaked. Here is Frank Copenhaver at a rolling machine.
H&R file photo
Extracting Unit
1968: The “world’s largest” soybean extracting unity was put into operation Sept. 1, 1968 by Archer Daniels Midland Co. The huge new facility at the Decatur west plant is still incomplete, but the finishing touches are being applied. This gleaming new extractor can process up to 80,000 bushels of soybeans per day. Lowell W. Andreas, ADM president in 1968, said the target date for completion of company expansion in Decatur is “never.”
H&R file photo
Lewis Jones
1939: Lewis Jones operates a machine which sews up bags that have been filled with soybean meal by the “sacker” in the background. At the sacking machine is Harry Vest.
H&R file photo
Parker Post
1939: Parker Post, left, and Donald Thompson, A-D-M employees, fasten down the “cap” of a railroad tank car that has just been filled with soybean oil.
H&R file photo
Unloading
This previously unpublished photo shows an ADM plant worker hauling bags of soybeans.
H&R file photo
Soybeans
1939: This previously unpublished photo shows ADM workers unloading bags of soybeans.
H&R file photo
Soviet Favorite
1991: Stacy Need, market communications manager, hoists a box of ADM's veggie burger mix. ADM sells about 5,000 veggie burgers daily to customers of a Moscow restaurant, and is giving the Soviet McDonald's a run for its money.
H&R file photo
Talking Shop
1989: Herb Childress of Ashmore, Chuck Winnett of Charleston and Floyd Hupp of Westfield do some chatting.
H&R file photo
Taste Test
1990: From left, 'veggie burger' plant manager Gary Bingham and ADM official Ron Ferrari display a vat of the mix to Romanian officials.
H&R file photo
Researchers
1982: Researchers at ADM use an extruder to make texture vegetable protein from soy flour.
H&R file photo
Plenty of variety
1990: Joan Godbey, manager of executive and research kitchens for ADM, displays the forms soy protein burger takes.
H&R file photo
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
1940: Ten truckloads of wildflowers are being planted along the spillway from the Archer Daniels Midland Co. soybean plant, through Faries Park to Lake Decatur. The planting is being done by Decatur Park District workers to beautify the stream that carries water from the soybean mill to the lake. The spillway was constructed by the Park District last fall, and has a series of waterfalls making in one of the showplaces of the country. Bluebells, hepatica, violets, May apples, wild sweet william and several varieties of ferns are being planted. (H&R file photo)
ADM clarifier
1977: The clarifier, the third step in the treatment process, will remove sludge from waste generated by the Archer Daniels Midland Co. complex. (H&R file photo)
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
1978: Archer Daniels Midland Co. hosted 31 visitors from the Republic of China. These Chinese officials sampled soybean based products during their visit. (H&R file photo)
Outstanding Young Farmers
1984: Bob Ryan of Archer Daniels Midland Co. explains lettuce production in a hydroponics greenhouse to group of National Outstanding Young Farmer candidates. (H&R file photo)
Archer Daniels Midland Co. expansion
1967: As part of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. West Plant expansion, 1900 Samuels St., three 15,000-barrel tanks are being moved. The tank at left base. In order to move the tanks, a dike was built and the channel lined with 30,000 square feet of plastic. Water was then pumped into it so the tanks could be floated. At bottom right, a truck tows one of the 50-ton oil tanks down the canal. When the expansion was announced, it was to double the facilities. (H&R file photo)
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
1942: Cars are parked outside of Archer Daniels Midland Co.
H&R file photo
