Decatur Caterpillar union holding strike authorization vote Friday

DECATUR — UAW Local 751 workers at Decatur’s Caterpillar Inc. plant will vote Friday to authorize its union leadership to call for a strike vote if current contract negotiations break down.

Details about the vote for the Local’s 2,400-strong membership are listed on the union’s Decatur website.

The union leadership is careful to emphasize, however, that a vote for strike authorization is not a vote to strike.

“...This is not a vote to go on strike. Strike authorization is the biggest bargaining chip we have and is necessary to negotiate a good contract,” the website says in a message to the membership. A call seeking further comment from Local 751 was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The current contract ends March 1 and the Local said “local contract negotiations” for the Decatur plant began Jan. 9. “After two weeks of intense discussions and disagreements, with both sides having their own set of demands, we made positive strides towards reaching a new contract agreement,” the website said.

The negotiation process clearly has several phases and Local 751 said “central contract negotiations” got underway with Caterpillar on Monday, Jan. 23.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller confirmed that Local 751 contract negotiations had concluded and “central bargaining” for a deal covering all UAW Locals in Illinois and a plant in Pennsylvania were underway.

She referred all other questions about the bargaining process to a company website which details the negotiating process. One section warns employees that “...Caterpillar has the right to hire permanent replacement workers” during a strike if the company and the union can’t bargain their way to an agreement.

Caterpillar also says it is preparing itself in the event that a strike does happen: “That’s why we have taken steps to prepare a contingent workforce made up of support, management and contract workers should a work stoppage or strike occur,” it says.

“Why? We have a commitment and responsibility to our dealers, customers, communities and employees to run these facilities in the face of any challenge.”

The union, meanwhile, said workers arriving for Friday’s authorization vote will be able to pick up red “strike” T-shirts, many of which have already been distributed. These appear designed to send a distinct warning to Caterpillar: “Will Strike If Provoked”, the shirts say, over the image of a cobra snake, fangs bared, coiled around the UAW logo.

Local 751, which has previously been guarded about revealing information during contract negotiations, is clearly taking a different approach with the 2023 bargaining process.

“New for this contract: This will be the first time that we will be providing regular updates during the negotiation process,” the Local says. “Historically, there has been a total blackout of information during the talks. Due to the nature of contract negotiations, detailed and specific information cannot be provided. However, we can provide some generalized information about how talks are progressing…”

This new approach now includes text messaging updates that alert members to new information about the bargaining progress as it is posted to the website.

The Local 751 Facebook page reports an “excellent response” to the text messaging service so far and urges all workers to sign up for it.

The contract negotiations come at a time of solid results for Caterpillar which, among other industry-leading products, manufactures the world’s biggest off-road mining trucks at its Decatur plant.

Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant. 

In third quarter results announced in October, Caterpillar said its sales and revenues jumped 21% to $15 billion and third quarter profit per share added up to $3.87. The company also announced it had returned some $2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Caterpillar is due to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday. 2021 sales and revenues had topped out at $51 billion. 

In another message to its membership, Local 751 said it’s time to let the employer know the workers want a fair share of the spoils in return for their labor: “...We are united, strong, and willing to do what it takes to get what we deserve,” the union warns.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

