DECATUR — The Workers Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of the Macon County Courthouse lawn.
The memorial ceremony, which honors employees killed or seriously injured in the workplace, takes place in front of the Worker Memorial Monument. The guest speaker will be Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
The ceremony is an observance of the AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day nationwide and the local event will involve the reading of more than 100 names of fallen workers who lived or were employed in Macon County.
Worker Memorial Chair Lloyd Holman reads the names of all Macon County workers who have died on the job on Thursday during a ceremony at the Workers Memorial monument to honor workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries while on the job.
Keynote speaker Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, speaks on Thursday during the AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day ceremony at the Worker Memorial monument outside the Macon County Courthouse.
Tina Betzer holds a photo in memory of her father, David "Paul" Betzer, who died in a 1973 chemical tank explosion in Clinton. Betzer and others gathered on Thursday at the Worker Memorial monument in Decatur for the memorial service in observance of Workers Memorial Day to remember and recognize all workers from Macon County who have died while at their workplace.
As bagpiper Griffin Coffman played in the background, Lloyd Holman, co-chairman of the Workers Memorial Day ceremony for Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, read the names of Macon County workers who have died on the job.
President Lamarcus Williams introduced keynote speaker Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, on Thursday at the Workers Memorial monument for a ceremony to honor workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries while on the job.
