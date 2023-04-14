DECATUR — The pink Energizer bunny that keeps going and going is now marching to the beat of a different drum and headed straight into a courtroom thanks to a lawsuit filed by a disgruntled Decatur customer.

Josh Mentzer spent $29.99 for one of the Missouri-based battery firm’s “Max Power Bank” portable chargers for electronic devices and claims he suffered a distinctly negative experience.

Mentzer filed suit because he said the device promises to pump out 10,000 milliampere hour (mAh) of power but, in practice, falls far short of that.

“The product’s mAh is based on an average of 3.7 volts, while an electronic device such as an iPhone operates on 5 volts,” the lawsuit states.

“While the product is charging a device, 3.7v must be converted to 5v, reducing the amount of available mAh.”

The lawsuit then lays out some mathematics which calculates the actual power capacity of the Max Power Bank is 7,400 mAh. That works out a difference of 2,600 mAh over the advertised amount, a loss of 25%.

And then the lawsuit, filed in the Central District of U.S. District Court, goes further. It says given the efficiency of the Power Bank is between 80 and 90%, the total power output then falls to between 6,000 and 6,600 mAh.

“... Substantially lower than the 10,000 mAh promised,” it concludes.

Attempts to reach Mentzer were not successful and messages left with Sheehan & Associates, the Great Neck, New York law firm representing the plaintiff, were not immediately returned.

A spokesman for Energizer Holdings Inc. told the Herald & Review in a statement: “Energizer Holdings does not comment on any pending or active legislation.”

The Mentzer lawsuit seeks class action status and is playing for a lot higher stakes than $29.99: “The aggregate amount in controversy exceeds $5 million, including any statutory and punitive damages, exclusive of interest and costs,” it states. The lawsuit does not spell out how it arrives at that number.

“Defendant obtained benefits and monies… to the detriment and impoverishment of plaintiff and class members, who seek restitution and disgorgement of inequitably obtained profits,” the suit claims.

It goes on to say that Mentzer and his fellow under-charged Energizer customers were left with a product that was “not merchantable because it was not fit to pass in the trade as advertised, not fit for the ordinary purpose for which it was intended and did not conform to the promises or affirmations of fact made on the packing, container or label…”

Despite all this, the spark of a possibly rekindled relationship between Mentzer and Energizer still shines bright, however.

“Plaintiff intends to, seeks to, and will purchase the product again when he can do so with the assurance its representations are consistent with its abilities, attributes and/or composition,” the lawsuit said.