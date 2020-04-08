Everyone is having groceries delivered during the pandemic, but food stamp recipients still must go out to shop. Illinois is trying to change that.

But food stamps can’t be used to pay for groceries online and have them delivered.

Jeremy Rosen, director of economic justice at the Chicago-based Shriver Center on Poverty Law, would like to see that changed.

“Every message you hear from the government and every other public official is that we want people to be out and about as little as possible right now,” Rosen said. Allowing online grocery shopping would be crucial for recipients to stay home, he said.

Retailers in six states started accepting SNAP payments online as part of a pilot program last year. Illinois is not involved in the program, but the state’s Department of Human Services is working with the federal government on a plan to make online grocery delivery possible for SNAP recipients in the state.

“We are still in the process of understanding how long the implementation of the Online Shopping program will take," said Patrick Laughlin, a spokesman for Illinois’ Human Services department. “We are trying to expedite this process as much as possible in light of COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations.”

Making changes to a program as far-reaching as SNAP takes time, said Angela Odoms-Young, associate professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the University of Illinois at Chicago.