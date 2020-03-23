Facing ‘unprecedented’ number of claims, Illinois urges laid off workers to apply for benefits online

In addition to improving its website to handle increased traffic, the department has extended call center hours and added call center staff, but is “continuing to field an unparalleled volume of calls,” Cisco said.

The department is urging people to submit claims before 10 a.m. or after 3 p.m., and to refrain from calling to check on the status or from trying to file over the phone. Claims cannot be submitted using a smartphone, but rather must be sent through a desktop, laptop or tablet.

“We understand and empathize with the heightened level of frustration this situation has had on those wishing to file a claim,” Cisco said in an emailed statement. “We ask for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we rise to meet the exceptionally high volume of traffic while working as quickly as possible to serve each customer’s needs.”

The state has loosened requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits under emergency rules adopted to respond to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A person is considered to be actively seeking work as long as they’re prepared to return to work as soon as the employer reopens, according to the agency’s website.