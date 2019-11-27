Feds file criminal charges against Chicago tech giant's former executives

The indictment unsealed Monday, however, alleges that Shah, Agarwal, Purdy and Desai concealed the scheme by ignoring whistleblowers who raised concerns about the fraud and hiding information from auditors, among other allegations.

The indictment details an example from 2015, when an analyst allegedly raised concerns to Agarwal over Outcome’s practice of selling advertising inventory it did not have.

“Agarwal responded by saying that Outcome threw ‘smoke bombs’ (so) that others could not see what was happening behind the smoke, and that everything would be fixed by the time the smoke cleared,” the indictment states.

Christina Egan, an attorney representing Agarwal, issued a statement denying the allegations.

“To be clear, Shradha never committed fraud and never participated in any conspiracy,” Egan said. “To the contrary, Shradha was committed to transparency and integrity at Outcome Health. She will fight to protect her good name in court.”

An attorney representing Shah, William Burck, also issued a statement denying the allegations.