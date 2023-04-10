MACON — A Macon man who fled from police in a stolen car at speeds of more than 100 mph has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A judge had ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Matthew J. Cole, 27, shortly after his arrest on the evening of Feb. 23, 2022.

The case had been set for a bench trial but Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe had offered no argument at a court hearing April 6 before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

The judge had reviewed a mental health report on Cole and made the following ruling: “Finding by the court that, on the day of the offense, the defendant was suffering from severe mental illness and because of this the defendant was not able to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.

“Finding by the court the defendant is therefore not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Cole, who is now undergoing treatment, had been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing from police. Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Hunt said he had also found a stolen handgun in the car and Cole had also faced two counts of armed violence and a further charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

A sworn affidavit said police had been searching for Cole on the day of the crime after a Ford Mustang sports car was reported stolen from the Anderson Ford dealership in Clinton.

Hunt said he had spotted the vehicle on U.S. 51 in Forsyth and gave chase as Cole fled north while cutting across several lanes of traffic and zipping along on the shoulder of the road.

The deputy had soon broke off the pursuit due to safety concerns but Cole’s run from the law didn’t last long: he was arrested after the stolen vehicle became disabled south of Maroa when its engine exploded.

The judge said he will review Cole’s treatment progress at a hearing July 6.

