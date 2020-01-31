Flight attendants sue Boeing over design they say causes ‘toxic’ cabin air

CHICAGO — Boeing Co. is being sued by flight attendants who say they were made sick by toxic air that leaked onto a company-built airplane because of what they say is a design flaw.

The lawsuit by three flight attendants, filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges some Boeing planes use a “bleed air system,” which captures air from the outside off the engines. The air that enters the cabin can be contaminated with various chemicals, according to the lawsuit.

The contamination occurred on a Boeing 767-300 Delta flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Detroit on Feb. 5, 2018, according to the lawsuit. A number of passengers became sick because of the contaminated air and the captain decided to divert the flight, the suit alleges.

“As a result of this event, Plaintiffs have suffered loss of wages and wage-earning capacity in the past and in the future,” the suit states.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit also alleges that Boeing officials and engineers were aware of the design flaw and that flight attendants were not briefed on the health concerns surrounding the contaminated cabin air.