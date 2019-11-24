Friends at work. Are they better than perks and benefits?

"Blurring the boundaries between your personal life and your work life might be more comfortable for younger generations, but the need for social connection is universal," Kirmayer said.

She noted that older generations may actually feel the change of modern living _ and the ensuing isolation _ more acutely because they've benefited from social groups in the past. And they know what they're missing.

Striking a balance by creating boundaries

While social bonds at work can be a boon for retention and employee satisfaction, some employers still feel a need to establish boundaries among workers. A 2007 study reported that friendships at work can lead to difficulties for management and negative emotions if friendships turn bitter.

Kirmayer, who works with corporations as a consultant, said issues can come up if friendships are threatened by changing hierarchies.

"An opportunity for promotions can create issues within friendships who were formerly at a similar level," Kirmayer said. "We feel at risk of losing the friendship, or the boundaries can be blurred."

Tseng said he believes leaders can be both kind and supportive of friendships, while also strict when necessary to cultivate the right balance within an organization.

"If someone is doing poorly— taking on challenging commitments and not delivering — then you need to tell them where they need to be, but also be kind about it," Tseng said. "If you're being so kind that you can't give tough feedback, then you've got a problem."

