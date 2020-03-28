From whiskey to hand sanitizer: Vandalia distillery making sanitizer for emergency workers

Radliff said 80 percent of the mix to make the sanitizer is ethyl alcohol, a product they use to make their craft spirits. She said the alcohol is combined with hydrogen peroxide and glycerine to complete the mix.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She said hydrogen peroxide is getting harder to find because she thinks more people are trying to make their own sanitizer at home. For now, Radliff said her main focus is making the hand sanitizer. She said 75 percent of their day is dedicated to producing and bottling the sanitizer.

"We actually started producing on Monday afternoon," Radliff said. "And it's really been a learning experience."

Radliff said the hand sanitizer has been distributed to the local law enforcement agencies, Fayette County Hospital, local ambulance service and health professionals.

She said right now they are not selling the hand sanitizer. They're just seeking donations to cover the Federal and Illinois excise taxes. However, professional organizations are lobbying to eleminate the tax during the pandemic.

"It is only a small amount in the small sized containers," Radliff said about the amount of the tax they have to collect. "Since there is alcohol in it, we still have to pay the tax."