Gas prices climbing in Decatur region

DECATUR — Gasoline prices are climbing slightly just as some people are turning to road trips for the holidays.

In Decatur, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas as of Tuesday was $2.54, compared to $2.15 a month ago, according to AAA.

But the reason for increased price is not due to the season, said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a phone application that tracks real-time gas prices from “millions of volunteer price spotters” and other gas stations across the country.

“They have been on the rise recently as it relates to the rise in the price of oil, which is going up seemingly on optimism that the coronavirus vaccines that have been released will eventually inspire more confidence in getting out and spur gasoline demand,” De Haan said.

State officials have repeatedly urged people to stay home during the holidays to drive down COVID-19 infection rates.

Illinois’ average price is about $2.36 per gallon compared to the U.S. average of $2.23 per gallon as of Tuesday. The state’s average a year ago was $2.58 per gallon.​