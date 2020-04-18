Gas prices decline statewide: Here are the Central Illinois averages as of Friday

Piatt County: $1.854

DeWitt County: $1.812

Christian County: $1.591

Shelby County: $1.572

Moultrie County: $1.629

"With Americans following stay at home orders and refiners producing excess gasoline, growing gasoline inventories and low demand will continue to push pump prices lower," AAA said.

Consumer advocates argue that insurance rates should be reduced because of the decline. The Consumer Federation of America reports that many insurance premiums are based on driving 1,000 miles per month, but customers may be driving only one-tenth of that.

“The risk exposure is not nearly the same now as when the policy was first priced,” Doug Heller, an insurance expert with the federation, said Monday.

Companies that sell 82% of the auto policies in the U.S. have announced refunds or credits to drivers worth more than $6.5 billion during the next two months, the federation said.