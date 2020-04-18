Gas prices decline statewide: Here are the Central Illinois averages as of Friday

DECATUR — The average cost of gasoline declined in the past week statewide, with the cost for a gallon of regular in Decatur hitting $1.804 Friday, according to AAA.
The Macon County average for the same gas was $1.79. The statewide average was $1.851.
The drop is mirrored nationally. AAA said "growing domestic gas supply and lower demand, as Americans practice social distancing, and low crude prices due to COVID-19 continue to push pump prices down."
The Decatur cost for a gallon of regular gas was $1.844 a week ago and $2.145 a month ago. Decatur since 2016 has had a $.05 per-gallon-tax on non-diesel fuel and a $.01 per-gallon-tax on diesel fuel.
Other area averages for a gallon of regular gasoline were:
McLean County: $1.662
Bloomington-Normal: $1.684
Sangamon County: $1.438
Springfield: $1.432
Champaign County: $1.878
Champaign-Urbana: $1.877
Piatt County: $1.854
DeWitt County: $1.812
Christian County: $1.591
Shelby County: $1.572
Moultrie County: $1.629
"With Americans following stay at home orders and refiners producing excess gasoline, growing gasoline inventories and low demand will continue to push pump prices lower," AAA said.
Consumer advocates argue that insurance rates should be reduced because of the decline. The Consumer Federation of America reports that many insurance premiums are based on driving 1,000 miles per month, but customers may be driving only one-tenth of that.
“The risk exposure is not nearly the same now as when the policy was first priced,” Doug Heller, an insurance expert with the federation, said Monday.
Companies that sell 82% of the auto policies in the U.S. have announced refunds or credits to drivers worth more than $6.5 billion during the next two months, the federation said.
Some, like Bloomington-based State Farm, the country’s largest auto insurer, are giving credits starting in June that amount to a 25% reduction in bills from March 20 through May 31. That’s about $20 per month per vehicle, the company says.
That’s the kind of immediate relief that all companies should offer because so many people have lost their jobs due to stay-at-home orders from state governments, according to the federation. Yet many are offering only 15% discounts and one, Geico, won’t get the money to customers until their policies are renewed.
Along with American Family Insurance, the federation gave State Farm an “A” for its credit program.
But Geico got a “D-minus.” Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Geico.
The only company ranked worse was Erie Insurance, according to the federation. Erie only promised to reduce rates in the future, the federation said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
