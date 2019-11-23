Get ready for the biggest Herald & Review of the year

Once again, our biggest newspaper of the year will be available on the day before Thanksgiving — all stuffed with savings.
To help readers plan Back Friday shopping, the Herald & Review will be at our 230 retailers starting at mid- to late-afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Editions also will be sold at our office at 601 E. William St. in Decatur as soon as the papers become available. Staffers will be in the front parking lot to offer drive-thru service to customers, so patrons don’t need to leave vehicles. Cash will be accepted in the lot, with credit cards and checks being taken in the lobby. Office sales are anticipated to start at 2 p.m. and run through 5 p.m.
“We had such a great response to the early publication of the Thanksgiving Day paper last year, I’m excited that we are expanding that ease of purchase by offering our office drive-thru” said Vice President of Sales and General Manager Alexander Gould. “Thanksgiving Day is so hectic for many families; we hope this extra day gives those Black Friday shoppers a little more time to navigate all the sales.”
Inside our special edition, readers can expect gift ideas, holiday features and stories about the season. Then there are the deals, including 19 inserts with 398 pages of ads, sales and savings. Readers again this year also will have a chance to win $5,000 or one of three $100 gift cards.
Home delivery subscribers can expect to get Thanksgiving Day papers on Thanksgiving Eve. Our hardworking carrier force will begin delivery in the afternoon or early evening and all subscribers should have their papers by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
And if you aren’t enjoying the convenience of home delivery, there's still time to become a member and get the Thanksgiving Day paper delivered to your home. Go to herald-review.com/subscribe or call us at (800) 453-2472 by noon on Monday, Nov. 25, to get on our Thanksgiving Day delivery list.
While the Thanksgiving Day newspaper is as traditional as turkey and pumpkin pie, we're always looking for ways to be more relevant, engaging and useful. Our earlier “on the street” time is part of our strategy to deliver the news and valuable advertising content when and how our readers want it.
For live updates, check out our Facebook page at herald-review.com/facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram as we provide real-time updates on the distribution of our edition.
Happy holidays.