Gov. J.B. Pritzker cool to hotel industry’s push for larger gatherings in next phase of reopening

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday largely dismissed a push by the hotel industry to allow meeting rooms and ballrooms to reopen at half capacity when the state moves into the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan.
Hotels and motels have remained open since Pritzker issued his stay-at-home order in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people under phase three of the governor’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which took effect May 29.
With the move to phase four -- which is on track to take place June 26 in all four regions of the state -- the cap on gatherings would increase to 50.
The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association says allowing gathering spaces to accommodate groups up to 50% of their normal capacity would help the struggling tourism and lodging industries while also protecting public health.
The industry’s plan includes measures such as providing personal protective equipment for employees and ensuring attendees wear face coverings, temperature checks for workers and guests, and limiting table capacity.
“If a standard of safety can be implemented for other industries, it can be implemented to an even greater level at private events held within our venues,” Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the hotel association, said in a statement.
Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Belleville that while he is “open to listening to different industries” about reopening procedures, he will continue to consult with scientists in making decisions about when to ease restrictions.
“They know their industry better than any elected official will know their industry,” Pritzker said. “But I also need to listen to the epidemiologists who say that, in indoor facilities in particular, that we need to stay to some limits of numbers of people who can get together.”
The pandemic has hit the tourism industry throughout Illinois and in Chicago particularly hard, with large festivals like Lollapalooza called off and nearly 100 events at McCormick Place canceled since the pandemic began. The McCormick Place events alone were expected to generate about $1.4 billion in spending on hotel stays, meals at restaurants, entertainment and transportation, convention center spokeswoman Cynthia McCafferty said last week.
As it stands, gathering of more than 50 people would not be allowed to resume until Illinois reaches the fifth and final phase of Pritzker’s plan, which would require a vaccine for the coronavirus, an effective and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases for a sustained period.
