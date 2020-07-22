Here's what's planned on former Bloomington Hardee's site
Crews demolish former Bloomington Hardee's

An excavator demolishes the former Hardee's at South Veterans Parkway and East Oakland Avenue in Bloomington on Wednesday. It was reduced to 2-by-4s and plasterboard in a matter of a few minutes. Columbia, Missouri-based Club Car Wash is opening a new car wash at the location. The company has 20 locations in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Crews on Wednesday tore down the former Hardee's at 2702 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.

Columbia, Missouri-based Club Car Wash is opening a new car wash at the location. The company has 20 locations in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.

Plans submitted to the city call for 17 self-vacuuming bays and five employees on site each shift. The Planning Commission heard the proposal in January. 

A Stark Excavating excavator brings down the walls of the former Hardee's at 2702 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington, Wednesday. A car wash is planned on the site.

