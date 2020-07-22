Here's what's planned on former Bloomington Hardee's site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews on Wednesday tore down the former Hardee's at 2702 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.

Columbia, Missouri-based Club Car Wash is opening a new car wash at the location. The company has 20 locations in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.

Plans submitted to the city call for 17 self-vacuuming bays and five employees on site each shift. The Planning Commission heard the proposal in January.

