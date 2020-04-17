Illinois business owners bleeding money during the coronavirus shutdown gear up for a fight with insurers who’ve denied their claims

‘I’m hoping they go to jail’

Tony Fox, owner of The New 400 Theater in Chicago's Rogers Park and Harper Theater in Hyde Park, said his claim was denied within a day of submitting it. His movie theaters, each of which have four screens and typically bring in $3,300 to $3,500 a day, have been closed for a month under the shutdown, with 18 employees laid off.

Fox has little sympathy for insurance companies concerned they could go bankrupt if they are required to cover the claims.

“They are hoping for a government bailout, and I’m hoping they go to jail,” Fox said. “How could they take our fees for 10 years and then not pay out?”

Society Insurance, based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

“We look forward to a favorable resolution of this situation in the near future,” corporate marketing manager Rebecca Kollman said in an email.

The key issue in the COVID-19 cases will be whether the presence of the coronavirus and the state-mandated business closures constitute the “property damage and physical loss of use” necessary to trigger coverage, said Skip Durocher, an attorney at Dorsey and Whitney who represents policyholders but is not involved in the Society Insurance cases.