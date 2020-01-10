Illinois economy grew slowly in 3rd quarter 2019

That was not the case with the manufacturing of durable goods, which are generally products that do not wear out quickly and can be used over an extended period of time, such as household appliances, vehicles and furniture. That sector, which makes up about 6.3 percent of Illinois GDP, shrank by a little less than 1 percent.

The retail industry posted a good quarter, growing at an annual rate of 7.3 percent, or about $750 million. Retail accounts for a little more than 5 percent of Illinois’ GDP.

But the growth in those areas was offset by steep declines in the finance and insurance sector, which shrank by more than 6.5 percent. That sector makes up nearly 9 percent of the state’s economy, so the decline there translated to more than $1.1 billion in economic activity.

The utilities sector also saw a sharp decline — more than 15 percent. But that sector accounts for less than 2 percent of the state’s GDP so the decline translated to only about $518 million in economic output.